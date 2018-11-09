ORLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- We've all done it before. Driven five, or even ten miles over the speed limit.

For the residents who live on main roads in Maine's rural towns though, speeding five miles could be the difference between life or death.

"There has always been some issues of speeding on the Castine road for years and years," said Orland resident Heidi Williams.

Williams and other residents living on Castine Road are banding together to address a speeding problem on Route 166, they say, has gotten out of hand.

"It was amazing to find out how many people actually were experiencing the same thing on the road," said Williams.

Williams said the speeding issue became worse after the road was repaved and widened.

Everyday tasks like getting your mail and pulling your car out of the driveway have become dangerous for the residents who live right on the town's main road.

"If you have a breakdown, there's no place to get off the road," added Williams. "There's no place to walk whatsoever. You can't park cars along the road. You can't have a party. You can't hardly have a tax sale. You can barely get your mail."

"Signs probably are our first thing that we're going to try to see if that does anything at all, and then we'll just keep trying until we reach a solution," said resident Arlene Griscom. "The difficulties with irresponsible drivers and speeders making it difficult for not only the residents, but also people who are driving in their cars trying to use the road safely."

The group has met with local law enforcement, the Department of Transportation, and their state representative in an effort to make change.

"I've already put in a bill," said Maine state senator Kimberley Rosen, who represents district 8, including the town of Orland. "It's being drafted in the reviser's office right now. When the bill is finished on my end, I'm going to bring it to this group."

Orland is not alone when it comes to fast and furious drivers passing through town.

"It's an issue that very many communities I believe in Maine are also having," said Griscom.

Searsport Police Chief Richard LaHaye Jr. said this has been the worst summer for speeders in his town, where 17,000 cars a day on average pass through during the tourism season.

"I've talked to other chiefs around the state and they're seeing the exact same thing that we're experiencing here so it seems to be a huge issue around the state," said Chief LaHaye.

"Enhanced enforcement; I think that really works," said Sen. Rosen. "Its worked in Hampden. Its worked in Stockton Springs, Searsport, so I'd like to see that happen."

"We don't want to be the first casualty that DOT needs in order to justify them doing road improvements," said Orland resident Margaret de Rivera. "It has to be preventative, not after the fact."

