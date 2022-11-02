Resident dies at York County Jail

The Buxton man died Tuesday night following what police say was a "medical emergency."

ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what police say was a "medical emergency."

Derek Michael Smith, 31, of Buxton was brought to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release Wednesday from York County Sheriff William King Jr.

According to the sheriff, all state protocols and notifications were properly followed.

Smith's autopsy is scheduled to take place Wednesday, King Jr. said.

Smith was being held at the York County Jail on a Class C terrorizing charge, the sheriff said.

No additional information has been released.