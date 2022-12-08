Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail

33-year-old Virgil White was pronounced dead at the jail on Monday.

MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday.

According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m.

Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the jail, Pike said.

White was reportedly in custody for domestic violence assault with prior charges, in addition to felony charges.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, Maine Department of Corrections, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were reportedly notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.