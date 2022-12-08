x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail

33-year-old Virgil White was pronounced dead at the jail on Monday.
Somerset County Jail is hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, as it continues to operate in the red.

MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. 

According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. 

Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the jail, Pike said. 

White was reportedly in custody for domestic violence assault with prior charges, in addition to felony charges. 

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, Maine Department of Corrections, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were reportedly notified. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast

Before You Leave, Check This Out