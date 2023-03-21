Palmyra man dies at Mountain View Correctional Facility

The Palmyra man was serving two concurrent sentences for arson, beginning in 2022.

CHARLESTON, Maine — A resident at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston died Tuesday afternoon.

The death of Aaron Chadbourne, 55, of Palmyra was announced in a news release from the Maine Department of Corrections.

At approximately 1 p.m., Chadbourne was pronounced dead after being "attended by medical personnel," according to the release.

The Maine Attorney General's Office, Maine State Police, and Office of the State Medical Examiner were notified following his death in accordance with MDOC policy.

At the time of Chadbourne's death, he was serving two concurrent sentences for arson beginning in 2022. He was expected to be released in December 2026, at the earliest.

A spokesperson from the Maine Department of Corrections told NEWS CENTER Maine no further information regarding the cause of Chadbourne's death would be released at this time.