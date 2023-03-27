Resident, 83, dies at Maine Department of Corrections Women's Center

Norma Small began her 60-year sentence for murder in 2002.

WINDHAM, Maine — A resident at the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) Women's Center in Windham has died.

MDOC confirmed in a news release Monday that Norma Small, 83, died shortly after 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

According to MDOC, medical personnel attended Small's death.

"Consistent with the MDOC’s policy the Attorney General’s Office, the State Police and Medical Examiner were notified," the release said Monday.

Small began her 60-year sentence for murder in 2002, the release stated. She had an expected release date of February 2041.

MDOC said Small had an additional consecutive 10-year sentence for theft that was set to begin once her sentence for murder was completed.