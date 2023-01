Dennis Vanwart, 71, of Hiram died around 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Maine Department of Corrections confirmed in a news release.

CHARLESTON, Maine — A resident at the Mountain View Correctional Facility died on Tuesday.

Dennis Vanwart, 71, of Hiram died around 2 a.m., the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed in a news release Tuesday.

The Attorney General's Office, Maine State Police, and the state medical examiner were notified per MDOC's policy, according to the release.

Vanwart started serving a 60-year sentence in 1996 after being found guilty of murder, the release said.