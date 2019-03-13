HARPSWELL, Maine — More and more lone harp seals are popping up along the coast this winter, according to Marine Mammals of Maine.

Executive Director, Lynda Doughty, has been rescuing seals in the state for more than two decades.

"I feel very fortunate to be able to do this,” Doughty said.

She said the nonprofit organization has rescued 10 times as many stranded seals than this time last year.

Already they have rescued more than 91 seals, compared to just 9 at this time in 2018.

NOAA data reveals more than 160 stranded harp seals were rescued across New England in the first couple months of this year, compared to nearly a dozen in 2018.

“We don't want animals suffering,” Doughty said. “The State of Maine, they want people responding, they want people answering their call and that’s why we’re here.”

Most of the seals taken into MMoME's custody are suffering from severe dehydration and are malnourished.

Some of the seals, like one Doughty and her team just took in, were forced to eat rocks or sand to try and survive.

That kind of behavior leads to further dehydration and major digestive issues they have become accustomed to addressing.

Doughty said they cannot quite pinpoint why this is happening more frequently though.

"There's a lot of environmental changes that are going on with these animals. So it takes a little piece of everything to kind of get to it, but those are things that over time we try to look at."

She said some experts believe a lack of snow along the New England coast this year, especially in southern parts, could be a contributing factor.

The seals in MMoME’s care are tested, fed and treated.

They often spend weeks even months being rehabilitated, until they are federally permitted to be released back into the wild.

When asked why rescuers choose to intervene with the course of nature, Doughty said it is crucial to preserving marine life and learning more about our oceans and environment.

“Sometimes animals are too far gone to help” she admitted.

In that case, they do not intervene, but if they can, they will.

Doughty and her team have been working nonstop to keep up with this year's demand.

After a widespread virus killed more than 1,000 harbor seals in Maine last summer, it is starting to take its toll on the growing organization.

"When I first started doing this we had a huge year for juvenile harp seals, but it's been a while since we've had an influx," Doughty said.

Established in 2011, Marine Mammals of Maine is dependent on federal grants, donations and the tireless work of its employees and volunteers.

"We really care about these animals,” MMoME employee Megan Ely said. “I think that shows through what we do day in and day out."

You can report a stranding in your area by calling this hotline: 1-800-532-9551.