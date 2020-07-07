Diver found dead in water off Nubble Light, York police say

Crews are in the process of recovering the diver's body from the water.

YORK, Maine — A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) told NEWS CENTER Maine that DMR is responding to the scene where an older male diver failed to resurface from the water off Nubble Light in York.

York Police say the diver has been found dead and crews are attempting to recover the diver from the water.

On Monday, a diver was rescued from the same waters after suffering exhaustion while diving.

Incidents like this, York firefighters say, aren’t that rare – at least two or three similar ones involving divers were reported prior to Monday's rescue.

York police say diving off the Night Lighthouse is suspended until it's determined what happened to the diver on Tuesday. Currents in the area can be strong, but what caused the death on Tuesday—whether it was a medical condition or an equipment-related issue—remains unknown at this point.

The Coast Guard, Maine Marine Patrol, and York emergency crews were at the scene until mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

Investigators have also been talking with the man who died's diving partner.

York police couldn’t say when the area is going to reopen to diving if at all. Police also are saying they’re going to keep this parking lot closed through the afternoon.