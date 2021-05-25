Rescheduled Maine Bicentennial parade set for August

The parade, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, is now set for August 21, 2021, in downtown Auburn and Lewiston

AUGUSTA, Maine — What’s better than celebrating 200 years of statehood? Celebrating 201 years!

Maine’s Bicentennial Statehood Day was originally scheduled for March 15, 2020, but the celebrations and speeches—and a parade—were among the first events canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

But the highly-anticipated event has a new date: Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The Maine Bicentennial Commission announced the rescheduled date on Tuesday, one day after the state eased some coronavirus-related restrictions, including mandating face coverings and social distancing indoors.

Commission Chairman Sen. William Diamond, D-Cumberland, said in a release that "the pandemic response has progressed to point that will now allow us to share the excitement of this event with people throughout Maine.

The parade will travel through downtown Auburn and Lewiston starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21. The commission said it will feature more than 80 units commemorating Maine’s 201 years of statehood.

The commission is partnering with NEWS CENTER Maine to broadcast the parade live. The parade is sponsored by Poland Spring.