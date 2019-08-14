After multiple reports of visitors getting bitten by dogs, rangers at Acadia National Park are reminding the public about certain regulations that accompany bringing a furry friend to the area.

According to a tweet sent out by the park on Tuesday, August 13, there were three instances of dogs running off leash and biting visitors this week alone.

As a result, rangers are reminding visitors that all pets that come to the park must be on a leash no longer than six feet. They also should not be left unattended, since hot summer sun can threaten the safety of animals -- especially in cars.

As is typical with most public spots, pet owners must remove any waste from campground and picnic areas, parking lots, roads, and other developed places.

Acadia has designated pet-friendly areas, which include:

100 miles of hiking trails and 45 miles of carriage roads

Blackwoods, Seawall, and Schoodic Woods campgrounds

Isle au Haut (for day hiking)

Officials say most lakes in the park are public water supplies, so pets and people may not swim in them.

Also off-limits are:

Sand Beach and Echo Lake

public buildings

ranger-led programs

Wild Gardens of Acadia

Duck Harbor Campground

Service Animals are allowed to accompany their owners to all park locations.

To read a complete list of park trails that are closed to pets or that are not recommended for pets, click here.