The Kensington Police Dept. in N.H. warned residents via Facebook about a coyote possibly infected with rabies attacking people in the area. Within about a mile radius of the Kensington border, police departments received reports of attacks beginning at 8:40 a.m. in Hampton Falls when a coyote attacked a car on Drinkwater Rd.

About 20 minutes later, Kensington Police received a call that a 62-year-old woman and her two dogs were attacked on her porch. According to Chief Scott Cain, the woman was fighting to keep the coyote out of her house when she was bitten.

She was treated at the Exeter Hospital and given the first series of rabies shots, and her dogs were taken to a vet to be treated as well.

At around 11 a.m., the Exeter Police Dept. then also received a report of a family being attacked in the woods. The coyote attacked a young child while walking with her family on a trail and in the woods. According to reports, the coyote grabbed the child’s jacket and the father then strangled the coyote until it succumbed. The father was bitten in the struggle.

N.H. Fish & Game were in the area and reported to the scene, where the coyote was later caught and taken in to be tested for rabies.

Chief Cain said they’ve had animal attacks before but haven’t seen one with a coyote before. “It’s unknown right now if this is a rabies issue or a temperament issue,” Cain said. “Coyotes generally hunt in a pack—this one was by itself so it’s likely it was sick.”

Until rabies results come back, police are asking people to stay alert.

