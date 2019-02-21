RYE, N.H. — Police in Rye, N.H. are investigating reports of dogs becoming sick after owners walked them in an area where edible substances that looked like dog treats were later found.

Beginning Nov. 19, 2018, the Rye Police Department started getting reports of dogs that became sick after eating something while walking a specific stretch between Wallis Road Extension and Wallis Sands State Beaches in the town.

The people who called in reported that their dogs seemed to have eaten something while walking and within a short time became sick, according to a release from the Rye Police Department. From the 14 reports made so far to Rye Police, the dog walkers all pointed out the same general area where their dogs ate something.

One dog owner reported that she lost her dog when it passed away at home, a short time after eating one of the treat- or food-like items on the beach. Other owners actually found some of the items and turned them into the Rye Police.

Police brought the items and the deceased dog to the New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. All evidence was then sent to another veterinary diagnostic laboratory in Michigan.

Lab results revealed that caffeine was detected in the items, according to the release. The lab results need to be further evaluated to confirm whether the amount of caffeine was consistent in each item submitted for testing.

The Rye Police Department is asking that dog walkers in the area take caution and stay mindful of their dog's actions. Walkers should stay close enough to control dogs and observe their behaviors.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone who may have information should call 603-964-5522 or send a tip to Seacoast Crime Stoppers.