AMAZONAS, Brazil — A missionary with apparent ties to a Baptist church in Maine has reportedly been accused of invading the territory of an isolated tribe in western Brazil and exposing them to possible disease or foreign health risks.

Reuters and Newsweek report that the alleged actions carried out by Steve Campbell of Greene Baptist Church in Greene, Maine, are being investigated by Brazil's Indigenous Affairs Department (FUNAI), a governmental agency.

FUNAI, which oversees policy related to indigenous peoples, accuses Campbell of camping in the territory of the Hi-Merimã and entering one of their recently abandoned camping grounds, Reuters reports.

According to Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Campbell has lived there since 1963 when he arrived as a child with his parents, also Christian missionaries. He and his wife Robin have two daughters.

The Hi-Merimã live in the southwestern region of Brazil's State of Amazonas, between the Juruá and Purus rivers, according to Instituto Socioambienta.

Little is known about them, and they're one of several tribes or isolated communities in Brazil that have had almost no contact with the outside world.

FUNAI, which oversees policy related to indigenous peoples, released on Wednesday the following written statement to Reuters:

"It’s a case of rights violation and exposure to risk of death to isolated indigenous population," the statement read. "Even if direct contact has not occurred, the probability of transmission of diseases to the isolated is high."

Newsweek reports, citing tribal peoples' rights advocate Survival International, that Campbell could possibly be tried for "genocide." But both Reuters and Newsweek report that it's unclear what penalties Campbell may face because federal prosecutors and police officials had not yet notified FUNAI, though there were plans to do so sometime this week.

Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo reports that Campbell said in a statement to FUNAI he made the expedition at the invitation of the Jamamadis to teach them to use GPS. He reportedly told FUNAI that he only passed through territory of the Hi-Merimã because it was the only way to reach his destination and said he promised not to return to that particular region.

Greene Baptist Church was organized in 1793, five years after the municipality's incorporation. It lists its outreach mission as "we believe that God has called us to support the spread of His Word, therefore we provide financial support to both local and international missions."

Steve and Robin Campbell are listed under the church's missions on its website along with a mailing address for Porto Velho, Rondomia, Brazil. The church says the couple works with Jamamadi Indians in the State of Amazonas.

"Their work is to help with medical, mechanical and countless other ministry opportunites with the indians and missionary families," it states. "This frees up Jon so he can focus on translating God's word into their language."

Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo reached out to Green Baptist Church pastor Josh Burden for comment. Translated from Portuguese to English by Google, Burden told the newspaper that he supports the Campbell family's missionary work but said they did not belong to his denomination.

Two months ago, a separate incident involving a Christian missionary on an unauthorized "misplaced adventure" to North Sentinel Island in the Bay of Bengal, roughly near India, resulted in his death. He was killed by the island's native peoples, the Sentinelese, who reject contact with outsiders.