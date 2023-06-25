Portland Press Herald reporter talks with man accused of killing four

John Terhune spent about 10 hours on the phone with Joseph Eaton, the man accused of killing his parents and their friends before a shooting spree on I-295.

PORTLAND, Maine — On Sunday, our partners at the Portland Press Herald shared a story with the headline, "People are no longer walking this earth because of me," a chilling interview with Joseph Eaton, the man accused in a shooting spree in Bowdoin and then in Yarmouth.

Through many jail phone calls, Eaton admitted to reporter John Terhune that he shot and killed his parents, Cynthia and David Eaton, and their friends, Robert and Patricia Eger.

Eaton then described what he did that night before shooting at cars on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth the next morning. The mass shooting rocked Maine communities, and Eaton shared the details of it in an intimate interview with Terhune.

Terhune spoke with us about why Eaton reached out to them to share his side of what happened, and the process of turning 10 hours of jail phone interviews into one story.

To read John Terhune's story, click here.