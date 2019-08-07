PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — Emera Maine says more than 2,000 customers are without power Monday evening after a reported car crash in Penobscot County.

Around 6:40 p.m. on July 8, Emera sent out a notice that about 2,199 customers were without power in Penobscot County, and 6 were without power in Hancock County.

Emera said crews are working to repair a utility pole, causing the outages, after a vehicle crashed into it. The pole is located off Route 15 near the Brewer-Orrington line.

Emera said the replacement of the pole is expected to be finished before 10 p.m.

Drivers are asked to slow down, move, or change lanes if possible when approaching utility crews working on the road.

