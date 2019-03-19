GARDINER, Maine — One person is reportedly dead while another is injured after an apparent deadly shooting in Gardiner.

The Kennebec Journal reports both state and local police responded at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of gunshots at 16 Fairview St.

Two victims were apparently found at the property by law enforcement — a male was deceased, and a female was taken from the scene to the hospital with gunshot wounds, the newspaper reports.

Police told the KJ that the incident appeared to be suspicious, but assured the community there was no apparent threat.

NEWS CENTER Maine has not independently confirmed these reports from our media partner but will update this story as soon as we learn more.