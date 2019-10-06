LIVERMORE, Maine — State police and transportation workers reportedly began tearing up a three-decades-old slab of concrete driveway Monday in North Livermore in connection to the 1986 disappearance of Kimberly Moreau.

Lewiston's Sun Journal reports Maine State Police troopers and Maine Department of Transportation workers arrived at the site along Route 4 early Monday morning with jackhammers and began to tear up the concrete.

This comes about a week after state police used ground-penetrating radar equipment in the area. Maine's Public Safety spokesperson told the Associated Press the equipment can spot abnormalities in the ground.

Images and video from Monday's operation showed Moreau's father, Richard, at the scene, along with his wife. The Sun Journal reports that the concrete was set at about the same time Moreau went missing 33 years ago.

In an interview Monday, Richard Moreau told the Sun Journal multiple times "we're finally putting an end to it." When asked to elaborate, he explained, "either [my daughter]'s here or she's not here."

"We know that there's a good reason that we're here," Moreau said. "Hopefully this is the last time we'll ever have to do this … We're just trying to bring it to an end."

Kimberly Moreau was 17 years old when she was last seen late in the night on Saturday, May 10, 1986, leaving her family's Jewell Street home in Jay.