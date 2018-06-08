(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Democratic state Rep. Dillon Bates, recently accused of manipulating students into sexual relationships, is no longer coaching cross-country at Massabesic High School.

The Portland Press Herald reports Rep. Bates has resigned from his job as cross-country coach at the school. RSU 57 Superintendent Larry Malone told the newspaper the district had heard from Bates that he was "no longer moving forward" and "not planning on coming back."

Accusations against Bates surfaced last week in a story published by monthly Portland magazine "The Bollard," which detailed allegations from multiple, unidentified victims. The story prompted Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon to call for Bates’ immediate resignation.

Related: Maine lawmaker denies inappropriate relationships with students

According to the Press Herald, Bates has coached Massabesic's boys track program for five seasons and was about to take on a new role this fall as boys and girls cross country coach.

Bates abruptly resigned in November from Maine Girl's Academy where he taught theater, citing family issues. He also taught and coached at Bonney Eagle and Greely high schools.

© NEWS CENTER Maine