BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick apartment building fire last month in which Capt. Joel Barnes was killed was reportedly sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials.

The Portland Press Herald reports, citing the state fire marshall, that fire investigators were unable to conclusively determine who discarded the cigarette or smoking item. No charges were expected.

"We assume somebody was out there smoking at some point in time," Fire Marshall Joe Thomas told the Press Herald. "It certainly is fitting of the circumstances showing what cause and origin was."

Capt. Barnes was fatally injured in the March 1 four-alarm apartment fire shielding a fellow firefighter. Four others were injured in the blaze.

Barnes' death was the first combat line of duty death among Maine firefighters since 1988.

More than 7,000 firefighters attended a public memorial service in Portland on March 10 to honor Barnes and his family.