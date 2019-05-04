BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick apartment building fire last month in which Capt. Joel Barnes was killed was reportedly sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials.

The Portland Press Herald reports, citing the state fire marshall, that fire investigators were unable to conclusively determine who discarded the cigarette or smoking item. No charges were expected.

"We assume somebody was out there smoking at some point in time," Fire Marshall Joe Thomas told the Press Herald. "It certainly is fitting of the circumstances showing what cause and origin was."

RELATED: Special Report: Remembering Capt. Joel Barnes
RELATED: Listen to Capt. Joel Barnes' last radio call

Capt. Barnes was fatally injured in the March 1 four-alarm apartment fire shielding a fellow firefighter. Four others were injured in the blaze.

RELATED: 1 firefighter killed, 4 others injured in Berwick fire
RELATED: Barnes' LODD first among Maine firefighters since 1988
RELATED: Capt. Joel Barnes' death mourned by first responders

Barnes' death was the first combat line of duty death among Maine firefighters since 1988.

More than 7,000 firefighters attended a public memorial service in Portland on March 10 to honor Barnes and his family.

Remembering Captain Joel Barnes
01 / 34
A public memorial service was held in Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena on Sunday, March 10 to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
02 / 34
The Cross Insurance Arena in Portland was set up for a public memorial service on Sunday, March 10 to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
03 / 34
The South Portland Police and Fire Department said goodbye to the late Capt. Joel Barnes on Sunday, March 10.
04 / 34
The Berwick Fire Department raised a flag in Portland on Sunday, March 10 to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
05 / 34
The Berwick Fire Department raised a flag in Portland on Sunday, March 10 to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
06 / 34
The Berwick Fire Department lost Capt. Joel Barnes on the front lines of a fire on March 1.
07 / 34
More than 7,000 firefighters were expected to attend a procession to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes on Sunday, March 10.
08 / 34
More than 7,000 firefighters were expected to attend a procession to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes on Sunday, March 10.
09 / 34
A shadow box with a flag and patches representing Capt. Joel Barnes' career was presented to his family on Sunday, March 10.
10 / 34
License plates on police cars were dedicated in memory of Capt. Joel Barnes on Sunday, March 10.
11 / 34
Firefighters lined the streets of Portland to honor the life of Capt. Joel Barnes on Sunday, March 10.
12 / 34
Firefighters lined the street of Portland on Sunday, March 10 to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
13 / 34
Firefighters lined up for a procession in Portland on Sunday, March 10 to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
14 / 34
The late Capt. Joel Barnes was a member of the Berwick Fire Department. He died on the front lines of a fire on March 1.
15 / 34
Firefighters lined up for a procession in Portland on Sunday, March 10 to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
16 / 34
Firefighters waited outside of the Cross Insurance Arena on Sunday, March 10 for a public memorial service honoring the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
17 / 34
Firefighters lined the streets of Portland on Sunday, March 10 during a procession to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
18 / 34
Businesses in Portland honored the life of late Capt. Joel Barnes on Sunday, March 10.
19 / 34
People gathered in Portland on Sunday, March 10 to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
20 / 34
Thousands of firefighters watched as the casket carrying Capt. Joel Barnes drove by in the streets of Portland on Sunday, March 10.
21 / 34
The casket carrying Capt. Joel Barnes drove by a line of firefighters in a procession on Sunday, March 10.
22 / 34
Firefighters saluted as the truck with Capt. Joel Barnes' casket drove by during a procession in Portland on Sunday, March 10.
23 / 34
Firefighters filled the Cross Insurance Arena on Sunday, March 10 to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
24 / 34
License plates on police cars were dedicated in memory of Capt. Joel Barnes on Sunday, March 10.
25 / 34
A panorama shows the number of firefighters who stood outside in the snow on Sunday, March 10 to honor the late Capt. Joel Barnes.
26 / 34
Firefighters stood outside in the snow on Sunday, March 10 before Capt. Joel Barnes' casket left for the burial.
27 / 34
The late Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes. (Courtesy: Erin Thomas)
28 / 34
The late Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes. (Courtesy: Erin Thomas)
29 / 34
The late Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes. (Courtesy: Erin Thomas)
30 / 34
The late Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes. (Courtesy: Erin Thomas)
31 / 34
The late Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes. (Courtesy: Erin Thomas)
32 / 34
The late Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes. (Courtesy: Erin Thomas)
33 / 34
The late Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes. (Courtesy: Erin Thomas)
34 / 34
The late Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes. (Courtesy: Erin Thomas)