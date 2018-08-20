(NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Maine Representative from Westbrook has resigned amid allegations that he manipulated students into sexual relationships while teaching at an all-girls high school.

Dillon Bates resignation from the Maine House of Representatives is effective Monday, Aug. 20, according to Speaker of the House Sara Gideon.

A woman who has not been identified said she was a victim of Bates and spoke to "The Bollard", a monthly Portland magazine in August.

The story prompted Gideon to call for Bates’ immediate resignation.

Bates has denied the allegations. His lawyer, Walter McKee, said the accusations are “baseless” and there’s no evidence to support the suggestion Bates engaged in misconduct.

Bates resigned from teaching theater at The Maine Girls Academy in November of 2017.

Rep. Bates' letter of resignation:

Speaker Gideon,

I will be resigning my seat in the 128th Maine legislature, effective tomorrow, August 20th.

The anonymous allegations against me are baseless and false. That said, with likely only a matter of hours of legislative work remaining, I do not wish to create any distractions. In my time away from the Legislature, I plan to focus on clearing my name. I am proud of my time in service to the City of Westbook and the State of Maine. It has been an honor to be their voice in Augusta for the past 4 years, and I look forward to finding ways to serve my community, state, and country in the future. I wish all those who choose to serve our great state only the best.

Sincerely,

Dillon BatesHouse District 35 Westbrook

