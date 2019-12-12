BATH, Maine — Renys, the Maine-based department store with 17 locations statewide, said it recently bought the building that houses its Bath store.

On Wednesday, according to our partners at the Portland Press Herald, Renys said it bought the historic Percy Building from John Morse. The building has been home to the Renys in Bath for the last 46 years.

“The Morse family has been the best landlord, with real concern for Renys, the downtown and the people of Bath,” Renys’ CEO John Reny said in a statement. “We want to thank them, and the community of Bath, for the opportunity to keep our store in this fabulous historical building.”

Reny said the company will renovate and update the building, including exposing the tin ceilings on the first floor. A new elevator will be installed to provide better access to the building, which has entrances on Front Street as well as Water Street, and new bathrooms and lighting will be installed.”

The storefront is at 86 Front St., in the heart of the city’s downtown shopping district near Bath’s waterfront. Bath City Hall is across the street.

Read more at Portland Press Herald.