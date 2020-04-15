MAINE, USA — Do you miss shopping at Maine's staple department store, Renys? Good news! They're now doing curbside pickup shopping!

The store is available to call 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

Photos of what's available at your preferred Renys location are posted online. You can check that out HERE.

All store locations have Curbside Pickup available except for Bath, at this time.

The store is asking customers to try to limit orders to 20 items.

Payment will be accepted over the phone with a credit card, Renys Gift Card or house charge when you place your order.

They are not allowing cash or checks right now, nor will they allow any returns, exchanges, or layaways while we are doing Curbside Pickup.

If you have questions, contact information can be found on their website. That link is found below.

