HAMPDEN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The last place Renee Clark went before going back to her Kennebec road home last Wednesday, was the police station.

Clark went to the Hampden police station because she thought her husband, Chuck, had violated the protection order she had one him.

"The investigating officer listened to the complaint and decided to call Frank (Chuck) Clark in." Hampden Police Chief, Joe Rodgers said. "And at that point, she (Renee) left."

When Renee returned home, she saw that Chuck was parked on Kennebec Road near their home, dropping off his brother Philip Rodgers said.

"The officers then responded out to that location," Rodgers said. "The officer suggested that it may be a good idea for her to leave. She obviously could stay there but that was the officer's recommendation at that time."

