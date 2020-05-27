PORTLAND, Maine — It's been more than two months since the City of Portland enacted its 'stay-at-home' order and implemented changes to its COVID-19 response and city services.

A couple of key changes included temporarily suspending parking enforcement as well as no longer requiring the "pay-as-you-throw" purple trash bags. The City of Portland is reminding its residents that those changes will no longer be in effect as of June 1.

All parking enforcement and regulations will begin again on June 1, including time zones and metered parking. For contactless meter payments, the City suggests downloading its Passport Parking mobile app.

Residential permits expiring on June 30, 2020 have automatically been renewed for one year; there won't be an updated sticker for the extension, so there is no need to visit City Hall, the City says.

City Hall is set to reopen on June 22, so new residents can apply for permits. The City says any 1 or 2-hour time zone tickets issued from June 1 to June 30 within your zone will be taken back when you get a residential permit.

Portland residents will have to dust off their purple trash bags as they will again be required for trash collection starting June 1.

On May 18, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder wrote the following letter to residents and businesses, explaining the City's reopening plan in more detail:

