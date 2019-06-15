LEEDS, Maine — On March 31, 1989, Maine State Police Det. Giles Landry was shot and killed in the line of duty.

More than 30 years later, family, friends and the state's law enforcement still remember Landry and the sacrifice he made by dedicating a bench in his honor.

"You never want your loved one to be forgotten. You never want to recount the sadness of it," Landry's sister, Denise Landry Theriault said.

Local law enforcement officials echo the importance of remembering the fallen.

"It helps all of us heal each time and you know this will serve as a permanent reminder for the people coming here of the sacrifice Gil and his family made," Retired Major Tim Doyle said.

Landry isn't the only Maine law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Most recently Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Col. Eugene Cole and Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell.

And every time it happens, the Landry family is reminded, "you can't help when you hear of it, you go back to ours. March 31, 1989." Landry Theriault said.

Landry Theriault also said you want to help those who are going through the same thing you did in any way you can.

Landry may no longer be with us but his family believes he's here in spirit.

"I know he is here because it's a beautiful day, number one and whenever we talk about Gil, the wind would pick up and I know Gil was here," Landry Theriault said.