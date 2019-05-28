KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — This story touched so many people on Memorial Day. American Legion placed two empty chairs in Kennebunkport's Dock Square in memory of all of the times former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara watched the Memorial Day parade from that spot.

Mark Matthews from American Legion Post 159 said organizers wanted to acknowledge the absence of Bush, a long-time summer resident and a Navy veteran. He missed last year's parade after falling ill after attending an American Legion pancake breakfast earlier in the weekend.

Kennebunkport Town Manager Laurie Smith said the Bushes' absence is felt every day. She said it will be a "strange" summer without their presence.

