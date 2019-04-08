LEVANT, Maine — It was 2018's "Best Corn Maze" in America and now Levant's Treworgy Family Orchards is competing to keep its title for the second year in a row.

The family farm's 2019 maze is competing in USA Today's "Best Corn Maze" competition.

This year's design is taken from a Maine children's book classic, Blueberries for Sal by Robert McCloskey, about a young girl picking blueberries with her mother and a baby bear she follows into the woods.

"It always amazes me but it comes out looking like what we intended it to look like," said Patty Treworgy, the farm's owner.

Treworgy said winning this national title for the second year in a row would be "an honor," especially after all of the hard work her family puts into the maze.

"There's quite a bit involved," said Treworgy. "Laying out where the grid is going to go; getting the grid on the ground; actually spraying the design on the ground; and then cultivating the corn that isn't supposed to be in certain areas so that the corn that's supposed to be there can grow. It's a pretty labor-intensive thing."

At last check, Treworgy Family Orchards is ranked second in the ongoing competition but there's still time to vote!

Head to Treworgy's website or USA Today's contest website to vote.

Voting goes through Monday, August 26.

