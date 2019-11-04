HALLOWELL, Maine — Commissioners with the Maine Public Utility Commission are set to vote on whether or not to issue a key permit for the controversial Central Maine Power transmission line project Thursday.

The $1 billion Clean Energy Connect Project to bring electricity from Canada to Massachusetts has faced fierce opposition.

State lawmakers have proposed several bills in an attempt to stall the project.

The PUC staff already recommended approval last week, but three commissioners will have the final decision. They will meet to deliberate at the PUC office in Hallowell at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

If the permit is issued, it would be a huge victory for CMP as the line cannot be built without it.

Thursday’s decision is just two of three deciding votes from state agencies. The Department of Environmental Protection and the Land Use Planning Commission still have to weigh in.

Those groups held public hearings last week. Those hearings are expected to continue next month.