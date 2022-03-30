Redbank Village tenants may have rent increase postponed six months

South Portland city councilors weighed a moratorium for evictions and a rent freeze which would directly impact residents of Redbank Village for at least six months.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — After weeks of facing $400 to $600 rent increases by a new landlord at Redbank Village, hundreds of tenants may breathe a sigh of relief Tuesday as city counselors weigh a potential eviction moratorium and rent freeze.

If voted through Tuesday night, renters would not have to pay the difference in rent they said they were coerced into signing back in April.

Councilors were presented with an updated draft of the moratorium Tuesday after last week's workshop where dozens of public commentators expressed concern that merely a six-month eviction moratorium would leave renters in the cold come November.

Maine State Representative Chris Kessler, who represents South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, said during last week's city council meeting that councilors need to address rent control if they impose an eviction moratorium.

"A moratorium on evictions for the short term, but rent stabilization for the long term," Kessler said.

"A short-term moratorium on evictions is not going to measurably impact what's going on at Redbank, they need to pass meaningful rent stabilization," Kessler added. "It's completely earth-shattering to families when they don't know where they're going to live."

Meantime at Redbank Village, tenants said they have been stressed for nearly two months over the issue.

"I've been looking at other apartments and stuff but I just signed a new lease so I have to consider breaking that and losing my security deposit," Eric Malonda, a Redbank renter said. "I was upset, kind of panicking. I have to figure out how I'm going to come up with these extra few hundred dollars."

When asked about the possibility with a six month rent and eviction freeze, Malonda said, "That would be big, not just for me but for everybody."

Delja Malanga, another Redbank resident, said her sister, who is a working mother, had to pick up a second job to cover the incoming rent.

"It's not just you have to pay for rent you have other bills and a car, you have insurance, you have medical care plus everything you get from work," Malanga said.

JRK Investments, the owner of Redbank Village, who initiated the rent spikes, has not made itself available to news media requests.

But a letter from Redbank management forwarded to NEWS CENTER Maine by South Portland City Manager Scott Morelli shows Redbank is concerned about the possibility of an eviction moratorium.

"Yesterday we learned the City Council planned to take up proposals we believe would hurt us and numerous other apartment owners in South Portland," Redbank management said in the letter. "We propose instituting a self-imposed cap on renewal increases to no greater than 10% of the average in-place rents for the property. We will impose this cap immediately."

Redbank Village did not specify if that 10% cap would impact tenants who already signed new leases.

REDBANK NEWS:



After weeks of silence, Redbank Village owners finally speak out.



It says SoPo’s proposed eviction ban and rent freeze will “hurt us” and suggests a 10% cap on all new rent renewals



It did not specify if this rent cap will cover tenants already forced to renew pic.twitter.com/VhWJVotrxO — Jack Molmud (@jmolmud) June 7, 2022

Meantime, if the moratorium is voted through by city council, it would protect tenants from paying increases in rent retroactive to April 1, 2022 to November 27, 2022.

"For example, if a tenant had signed a contract or otherwise agreed on 3/30/2022 to a rent increase on 8/1/2022, then that rent increase would not be effective until 11/28/2022," City Manager Scott Morelli said in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine.