The American Red Cross in Maine is teaming up with fire departments in Auburn, Augusta, and Lewiston later this month to help with home fire safety.

"Sound the Alarm" is a nationwide effort to save lives by installing free smoke alarm systems in homes and providing home fire safety education visits.

This Red Cross event aims to install 100,000 free smoke alarms across the country between April 27 and May 12.

On Saturday, April 27, "Sound the Alarm" kicks off in Maine and will focus on the New Auburn area, the east side of Augusta, and Pleasant Street and its side streets in Lewiston.

People living in other parts of these cities can also request installation appointments, and teams will follow-up during a two-week period.

Teams will also be checking existing alarms, creating escape plans, and providing other tips during their visits.

The "Sound the Alarm" events are part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has installed more than 1.6 million free smoke alarms and has saved more than 552 lives since the beginning of the program in 2014.

Home fires are the most frequent disaster in the United States. They account for most of Red Cross disaster responses every year.

In 2018 alone, the Red Cross responded to about 60,000 home fires to provide support and a safe place to stay for affected families.