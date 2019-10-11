LEWISTON, Maine — Twelve people were left homeless after a structure fire in a multi-family home destroyed everything in Lewiston.

According to a release from the American Red Cross, Maine Region, disaster responders are aiding to the 12 displaced to meet their immediate needs of food and a safe place to sleep.

Those displaced will be provided community referrals to help them get back on their feet.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.

RELATED: Brewer restaurant fire ruled accidental

RELATED: Harpswell home destroyed in fire; two brought to hospital