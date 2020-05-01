MAINE, USA — A conservation group says Atlantic salmon laid a record number of eggs in a Maine river last year.

The fish are considered endangered by the federal government, and they only appear in a handful of Maine rivers.

The Downeast Salmon Federation says the high number of eggs shows that efforts to bring them back in Maine's river systems is working.

Biologists counted 61 of the nests the fish build for spawning in the East Machias River.

The Downeast Salmon Federation's executive director says that's six times the number counted in the river since the federation started tracking two decades ago.

