BANGOR, Maine — Eleven candidates vying for four seats.

"Eleven is insane but I'm excited that, that many people are interested in participating in local government," City Council Chair, Sarah Nichols said.

The candidates include eight men and three women, and just one incumbent.

"Hopefully people think I'm doing a decent job and I'll get another three years," Dan Tremble said when asked about being the only incumbent in this years race.

The field of candidates is crowded, but many are saying the large number of candidates makes it more exciting.

The candidates are: Allen "Seth" Braun, Stephen Brough, Brian Cotlar, David Des Isles, Richard Fournier, Susan Hawes, Brent Hawkes, Angela Okafor, Amy Roeder, Dan Tremble and Thomas White.

The top three will be elected to the regular three year terms and the person with the fourth-highest number of votes will only have two years, as that person will be finishing the term of Councilor Nealley who has retired and moved to Florida.

Now the real challenge is getting Bangor residents out to the polls.

Bangor City Clerk, Lisa Goodwin, says only about 1% of residents have

"They're waiting for 2020. I know we had a few people come in and they want to vote for president but when they found out the president isn't on the ballot they didn't want to vote," she said.

But candidates are doing their part to get residents out to the polls.

"I mean I'm going door to door many times a week just talking to voters in Bangor," Braun said.

Those and all voters are invited to a candidate forum on Thursday October 24th at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Stephen King opening his Maine mansion to writers in residence

RELATED: Bangor city leaders look to change old ordinance