PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Cancer that affects the brain isn't as common as other forms and often doesn't get the attention, or funding for research it needs. That's why the Bob Burns Memorial 5K was started.

The 5K will raise money and awareness for the National Brain Tumor Society. Jessica Heath of Raymond is thankful for anything that sheds light on the cancer she's battling for the second time. Her first diagnoses were in 2011.

"Part way through the MRI they came in and gave me the dye and I knew right then that they saw something," said Heath.

She had surgery to remove the tumor two weeks later, but another tumor formed in November of 2017.

"When it came back we all kind of went like, what a big surprise because we weren't anticipating that," said her mom Julie Brown.

Heath has had 90% of the tumor removed, but the other 10% crossed over the center half of her brain and doctors weren't able to take it out. She's on her sixth week of chemotherapy and radiation at Maine Medical Center in Portland. The daily sessions of radiation being the most brutal.

"Makes me exhausted," said Heath. "I mean it's five minutes, but it like knocks the life out of me."

Dr. Christine Lu-Emerson is Heath's Neurologist. She explained that tumors, unlike other cancers, are rated by grades and not stages. The least serious being a grade one and the worst being a grade four. Health's last tumor was a grade 3. No matter the case, the goal of Maine Medical Partner's chief of neurology is always the same.

"Goal for treatment is to control the tumor and prevent it from coming back, while giving you the best quality of life," said Dr. Christine Lu-Emerson.

Dr. Lu-Emerson sees around 100 cancer patients a month. Brain cancer may not be the most common, but it's level of seriousness is what makes it so scary for patients to navigate. Every benefit, fundraiser, or in this case 5K is support that will result in better treatment. The support of family is also huge. Heath's mom has shaved her head in solidarity and 13 relatives are signed up for the Bob Burns Memorial.

"Speaking in front of a group people, then they always come up and they say oh my goodness I didn't know your story that was great and then I start to cry and so that's kind of touching," said Heath.

Registration for The Bob Burns Memorial 5K ends Saturday at 5 PM. Click here to sign up. Registration and packet pick-up starts at 8 AM Sunday at the YMCA Rail Trail in Augusta.

