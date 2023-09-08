Driver reportedly flees scene of fiery crash in Raymond

"The investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle may have been injured in the crash and was likely picked up by a third party uninvolved in the incident."

RAYMOND, Maine — Law enforcement responded to a call shortly after 2 a.m. about a rollover crash in the town of Raymond, but when they arrived at the scene, the driver was nowhere to be found.

Initial investigation suggests the black Chevy Silverado left the roadway, crashed into an embankment, which caused it to overturn and catch fire, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The driver is believed to have gotten out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene before officers arrived and remains at large.

"The investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle may have been injured in the crash and was likely picked up by a third party uninvolved in the incident otherwise," the release stated.

The truck was fully engulfed in flames when officials arrived but was extinguished by the Raymond Fire Department.

Brown Road, where the crash took place, was closed for more than two hours, the release stated.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the release.

The sheriff's office patrol division was assisted by the crash reconstruction unit, criminal investigations division, and Raymond Fire Department.

