SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Maine lobstering family has adopted two new rare lobsters as pets...at least for now.

Greg and Debbie Turner of Scarborough describe the lobsters they caught off the coast of Pine Point as calico colored and a "highly unusual shade of lavender." The Turners say they plan to keep the pair.

Family finds rare lobsters

Greg Turner told NEWS CENTER Maine he caught the calico lobster in September from his boat, "Deborah 'n' Megan 2," and his son caught the lavender lobster in July.

Turner, who has been lobstering for several decades, says he has never seen a lobster like the lavender one.

The crustaceans are living out their days safe from lobster pots at Turner Family Lobster Co. on Pine Point Road. Turner says he will keep them for a few more weeks until his business closes for the winter and will offer then them to an aquarium. If the aquarium doesn't want them they will head back to the ocean.

