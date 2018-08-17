ST. GEORGE ( NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A rare autographed photo of Abraham Lincoln was a big attraction at an auction Thursday night in St. George.

The photo, with the signature “A. Lincoln”, was found in a house being cleared for an estate sale.

Auctioneer Larry Trueman of L-T Auctions said he did not know about the signature until he got home and took the small photo out of its frame.

Trueman said the word of the signed Lincoln photo drew lots of interest from bidders, with seven bidding by phone and several in person.

When it was all done, the Lincoln photo sold for $43,000, plus an additional buyers premium. Trueman said he and the buyer were pleased with the price, which was well above what they had expected.

