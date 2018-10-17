BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- On Wednesday, Folks went “over the edge” to fight addiction. People were literally over the edge of the Cross Insurance Center… 57 feet down… rappelling to repel the stigma of addiction.

Last year, Maine lost 418 people to opioid overdose. Today, Penobscot Community Health Center was raising money recovery programs to reduce that number.

“This is the perfect event, to be able to literally ask people to step outside their comfort zone take a risk and really stand up and show as I care about this issue this much and I support the folks who are in recovery and who need to be embraced by the community.”Says Lori Dwyer, President and CEO, PCHC



Folks who didn't want to repeal off the side build but want to still take part in today’s event could hang out in the Chicken Coop… as in, too chicken to repp

