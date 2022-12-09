Rally held in Augusta to call attention to Maine prison deaths

Front and center at Capitol Park in Augusta, the group took turns telling the stories of loved ones they've lost and advocated for change.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Friends, family members, and community advocates joined together Saturday to call for change after recent deaths in Maine's correctional system.

According to the Maine Prison Advocacy Coalition, 14 people have died in Maine’s jails and prisons this year, the majority of whom struggled with either a substance use disorder or mental health. Front and center at Capitol Park in Augusta, the group took turns telling the stories of loved ones they've lost.

Lilyaunna Coffill of Lewiston has fond memories of her uncle, Billy Tucker, who died earlier this year while incarcerated. Coffill said she wants to see changes in mental health and addiction treatment both in and out of Maine’s correctional system.

“Our community needs to be together to resolve this. We can’t just say we want to help it. We can’t just say we’re going to fix it. We need people to come together," Coffill said.

Rossana Natalini lost her son, Dante Majeroni, in 2017 when he died by suicide in the Cumberland County Jail. She said she's tired of seeing more deaths occur in Maine's correctional system.

“No mother can go through this pain. Easily it could have been prevented," Natalini said. “My son passed away five years ago. I’ve been this year, the year before; nothing changed. It’s up to them to do the work.”

In response to the rally, Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty issued the following statement to NEWS CENTER Maine: "The Maine Department of Corrections values rehabilitation, offering programs and services that support individual transformation and a heathy lifestyle. Those committed to the Department of Corrections are provided wellness services and hospice care; treatment for substance use disorder and mental illness; engage in education and job training opportunities; have access to nutritious and farm fresh foods; and regularly receive health care.”