WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Dozens of Maine Veterans completed their mission to visit the national memorials in their honor Saturday.

The group made stops at the World War II, Air Force, Korean War, Iwo Jima and Navy memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery.

“It’s so wonderful. It’s amazing,” Stan Bridges, a WWII and Korean War Veteran said. “They did an amazing job with it.”

Volunteers and guardians helped the Veterans get on and off the buses as they were escorted by police from memorial to memorial.

For some, it was overwhelming to reflect on their past and remember their fallen brothers and sisters.

“I didn’t think I would feel so bad,” Norma Merrill said as she looked at the WWII Memorial for the first time.

Merrill was the only female World War II Veteran on the trip. She and two of the guardians on the trip were recognized for their service at the Women’s Memorial.

“I’m impressed, very impressed,” Merrill said.

The day wrapped up with a dinner at the Navy Museum. The caravan is set to return home to Maine Sunday morning.

