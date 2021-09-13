Racing to end with sale of Beech Ridge Motor Speedway

The closing leaves just three auto racing tracks in Maine: Wiscasset Speedway, Oxford Plains Speedway and Speedway 95 in Hermon.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Racing will soon come to an end in Scarborough with the sale of the Beech Ridge Motor Speedway to developers.

Beech Ridge owner Andy Cusack stunned about 1,000 people with the announcement during a weekend post-race awards ceremony. The last day of racing is on Sept. 23.

“When the announcement was made you could hear a pin drop,” said Andy Austin, a Sanford native and the Beech Ridge race announcer for the past 28 years, told NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald.

