DURHAM, N.H. — University of New Hampshire officials responded to a racial incident last weekend at a jazz festival on the school's campus.

According to Erika Mantz, Executive Director of UNH Media Relations, a student from one of the schools participating in the festival received a racist image on their phone via AirDrop.

After the student's report, the UNH Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies, immediately began trying to determine who was responsible.

An extensive investigation showed that the person at fault was not a member of the UNH community, but was instead an out-of-state teenager from a New England high school.

This is not a criminal case, according to Mantz. The two affected schools are in contact and are discussing how best to address the incident through education and awareness.