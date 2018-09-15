LYMAN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- People from all around the world gathered in Lyman for the second annual Racer X Maine Event at MX207 to compete in multiple motocross races throughout the weekend.

Events kicked off on Friday, September 14th and continue through the weekend. There were 321 racers and over 1,170 people spectating and enjoying the races and vendors.

Kassie Thibodeau raced for ten years, but due to a leg injury, and starting college, she had to give it up, at least temporarily. Instead, she is pursuing her passion in other ways, such as volunteering each year to prepare for the big racing weekend.

"I get a rush like no other watching this sport. It's definitely not close to what I used to get when I was out there riding, but it's a good feeling, and I can't explain it but I do know that I enjoy being on the track just as much as off the track, just in different ways," said Thibodeau.

MX207 is open from April through November and allows racers as young as four years old to enjoy their track. Thibodeau says there are amazing things happening here in Maine, and hopes events like this will show people what our state has to offer.

"This is a great place to be, and I feel like the state of Maine is underappreciated, and people don't realize what we have right here in our backyard, and I just want to spread the word and people to realize that this is an amazing place and an amazing event." She said.

For information on the Racer X Maine event and other races and events, you can visit their website here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine