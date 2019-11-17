MIAMI — NASCAR is bringing attention to a Maine-based foundation, and an American hero.

According to a release from the Bangor Savings Bank, the Travis Mills Foundation is the primary sponsorship for the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford at the Ford EcoBoost 400. The sponsorship is a gift from the Bangor Savings Bank, who is the season sponsor for Cup driver Austin Theriault.

Mills is a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and one of only five quadruple amputees from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars to survive his injuries. Since 2013 the Travis Mills Foundation has provided support to more than 300 combat-wounded veterans and their families from around the country.

Due to an injury, Theriault will not be driving No. 52, and instead Josh Bilicki will drive the car in his place.

“I’m excited to see Josh run with the Travis Mills Foundation colors this weekend and be at the track with Travis to talk about the important work he is doing for veterans and their families,” said Theriault.

