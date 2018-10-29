BATH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police in Bath say a rabid skunk was on the prowl on Whiskeg Road near the Golf Course in October and are warning residents to check their pets.

Police say they received a call of a sick skunk on October 24th and an Animal Control Officer took the animal carcass for testing. The lab confirmed the animal was rabid.

Police in Bath are urging all dog and cat owners to keep their pets up to date on their vaccinations.

Anyone who sees wildlife acting sick, injured or aggressive is asked to call the Bath Police Department.

© NEWS CENTER Maine