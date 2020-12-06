LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department says a family's pet cat was attacked by a rabid fox on Nob Hill Rd. in Lewiston on Thursday.

According to police, the cat's owner was able to kill the fox before the Animal Control Officer got to the scene.

The Animal Control Officer then took the fox to the lab in Augusta for testing. Tests results later came back positive for rabies.

The cat has been quarantined and will also be tested for rabies.

The Animal Control Officer and the Lewiston Police Department advise that foxes are commonly nursing kits during this time of the year. If the rabid fox had been nursing; there is a probability the kits may also be infected with the virus.

Police ask if you see a wild animal acting strange or sick in appearance, to call 911 or the non-emergency line, and to exercise caution and never approach or try to catch a wild animal.

