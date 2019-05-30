BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A fox that attacked a man's cat in Boothbay Harbor over the weekend has been confirmed to have had rabies.

On Sunday, May 26, the Lincoln County Animal Control Officer responded to a report of a fox that had been shot and killed on Simmons Drive after it attacked a house cat.

The cat's owner explained that he was responsible for killing the fox. The fox was bagged and taken to the Maine CDC in Augusta by the Maine Wardens Service for testing.

The cat was placed in quarantine at the family's home.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office released a notice on Wednesday, May 29 that the fox had tested positive for rabies.

RELATED: How to keep your kids, your pets, and yourself safe from rabies

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Boothbay Harbor Police are now asking that anyone who encounters an animal they think may be rabid should avoid contact with it and immediately call 9-1-1.

Pet owners should also make sure their animals are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.

For more information about rabies, click here.