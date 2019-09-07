RAYMOND, N.H. — A rabbit was rescued from a New Hampshire river Sunday by two kayakers who told police the animal had a rope around its neck.

Raymond police said they responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to an area of the Lamprey River near Pecker Bridge due to an animal complaint.

A caller, presumably one of the kayakers or someone nearby, told police the rabbit had been rescued from the water — they said it had been found with a rope around its neck, and that the rope was attached to a weight.

The rabbit was taken by Raymond officers to Candray Pet Care Center in Candia for care, and as of Tuesday was "doing well."

Police did not immediately say whether they were planning to charge any particular individual or individuals, but the case remained under investigation.

Rabbit involved in Lamprey River incident, pictured after rescue on July 7, 2019.

Candray Pet Care Center via Raymond PD