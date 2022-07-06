x
Purple Heart recipient, former POW asks for 100 cards for 100th birthday

Archie Thomas will celebrate his Centenarian birthday on July 13 and is asking for 100 cards to celebrate.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas veteran is asking for one thing for his 100th birthday....cards.

Army Air Corp veteran and former Prisoner of War (POW) Archie Thomas will celebrate his Centenarian birthday on July 13 and is asking for 100 cards to commemorate the special event.

Thomas served in World War II and was awarded the prestigious Purple Heart.

To send a card to this true American hero, mail it to the following address:

Archie Thomas
c/o Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home
11466 Honor Lane
Tyler, Texas 75708

Let's help make this his best birthday ever!

Credit: Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home

