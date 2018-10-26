AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Citing a "document dump" Central Maine Power this week filed a request to change the hearing schedule for state regulators to review its proposal to build a 145-mile transmission corridor.

Friday, Maine's Public Utilities Commission filed an order to suspend the hearings that were scheduled for three days next week in order to conduct "a more orderly and efficient proceeding."

RELATED ► Residents rally against proposed power line in western Maine

RELATED ► Business group forms to support CMP clean energy project

According to that PUC filing, a new schedule for the hearings will be determined next week.

CMP says it has been acting in good faith to dedicate "significant resources" to answer a data request issued in August by the PUC.

The hydropower transmission line project plan is controversial. Several business groups and a labor union support the plan to build a line that would carry hydropower from Quebec to utilities in Massachusetts.

Opponents have raised environmental concerns. They also say the project would hurt efforts to expand wind, solar and other forms of renewable energy in Maine.

© NEWS CENTER Maine